Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.1 %

JCI opened at $51.92 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,996 shares of company stock valued at $16,936,115. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.