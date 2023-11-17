Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 561 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,845,000 after buying an additional 154,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after purchasing an additional 612,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $149.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average of $135.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

