Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 20 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,983,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $971.99 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $931.22 and a 200-day moving average of $934.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.