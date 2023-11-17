Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 480 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $719,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,735,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4,257.4% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,444 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $212.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.89. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

