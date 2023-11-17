Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $203.68 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.37 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.26.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

