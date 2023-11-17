Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,750. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $237.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.04 and its 200-day moving average is $230.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.81 and a 1 year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

