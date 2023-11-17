Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after acquiring an additional 519,202 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

