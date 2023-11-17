Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $772,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $343.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $387.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.13 and its 200 day moving average is $350.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

View Our Latest Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.