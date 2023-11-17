Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $86.97 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $88.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.20%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

