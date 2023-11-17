Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Diageo by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $191.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.86) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.28) to GBX 3,800 ($46.67) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.96) to GBX 4,440 ($54.53) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

