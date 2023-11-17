Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,532,000 after buying an additional 54,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,724,000 after buying an additional 95,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DRI opened at $155.67 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.90 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.71 and its 200 day moving average is $155.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

