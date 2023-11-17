Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 237 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.1 %

AEP opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

