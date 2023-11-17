Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 121 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,535 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,833,000 after acquiring an additional 758,199 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319,440 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 687.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 318,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 278,050 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $136.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average of $127.85. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 39.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

