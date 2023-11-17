Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

HCA opened at $240.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

