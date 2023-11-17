Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $3.62 on Monday. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $17.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

