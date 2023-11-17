Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Chemed worth $24,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,157,220. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Up 1.3 %

CHE opened at $585.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $481.99 and a twelve month high of $590.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

