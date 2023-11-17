Chemung Financial Co. (CHMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on January 2nd

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Chemung Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Chemung Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.19. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

