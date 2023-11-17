Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.25

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 711767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.73 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CD

Chindata Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,131,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 230,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 43,545 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,039,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,205,000 after purchasing an additional 865,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.