Chubb Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Chubb has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chubb to earn $20.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,747,000 after buying an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,727,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chubb by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,038,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,875,000 after acquiring an additional 300,763 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.