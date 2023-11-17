Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

