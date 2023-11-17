Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CB opened at $222.00 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.05 and its 200-day moving average is $202.46.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

