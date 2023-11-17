Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CHT opened at $36.73 on Monday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

