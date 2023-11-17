Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $92.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.32. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $74.24 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

