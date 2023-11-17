CIBC Lowers GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$45.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDI. TD Securities lowered their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Desjardins raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.42.

GDI stock opened at C$37.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$35.40 and a 1 year high of C$50.94. The firm has a market cap of C$545.43 million, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.41.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

