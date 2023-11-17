Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on January 24th

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

