Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $50,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average is $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

