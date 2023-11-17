Citigroup Inc. Has $44.65 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 93,549 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $44,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,327,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,040 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Entegris by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,316 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $103.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average is $98.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

