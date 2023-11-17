Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,872 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $46,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 921,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.04. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 39.01%. Research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.