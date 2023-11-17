Citigroup Inc. Purchases 164,216 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,216 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $48,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

