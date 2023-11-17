Citigroup Inc. Purchases 24,622 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $43,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $466.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.