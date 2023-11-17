Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,145,108 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of eBay worth $51,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in eBay by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of eBay by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 15,562 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.18 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

