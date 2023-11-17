Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,238,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001,612 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Ambev worth $51,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.79 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambev from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

