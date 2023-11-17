Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 536,906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Phillips 66 worth $45,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

