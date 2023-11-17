Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,120 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $48,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

