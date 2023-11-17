Clarius Group LLC Acquires 2,399 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.38. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.