Clarius Group LLC Acquires 2,951 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

