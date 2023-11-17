Clarius Group LLC Buys 158 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Republic Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after purchasing an additional 738,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Shares of RSG opened at $158.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $160.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

