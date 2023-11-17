Clarius Group LLC Buys 203 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $68.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.7203 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

