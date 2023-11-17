Clarius Group LLC Buys 82 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,569,000 after purchasing an additional 302,273 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.73.

Shares of KEYS opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.76. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

