Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $91.13 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

