Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

