Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Cencora Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE COR opened at $196.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

