Clarius Group LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank increased its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $65.53 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

