Clarius Group LLC Has $373,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 36.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 60.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Citigroup assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

