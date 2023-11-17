Clarius Group LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,401,000 after buying an additional 457,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after acquiring an additional 118,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,101,000 after acquiring an additional 78,928 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $104.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.55. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

