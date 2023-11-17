Clarius Group LLC Has $391,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GD opened at $245.34 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.