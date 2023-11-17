Clarius Group LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,750 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $237.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.81 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.