Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $71.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.40. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

