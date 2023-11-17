Clarius Group LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.3 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.24 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

