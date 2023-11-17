Clarius Group LLC Purchases 564 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Equity Residential by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EQR opened at $55.44 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 147.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

